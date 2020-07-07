Total (TOT -1.4% ) and its project partners say they plan to resume drilling at Block 11B/12B offshore South Africa in September, after the coronavirus delayed the exploration program by several months.

The Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible rig has departed Norway for South Africa to start a multi-well drilling program, according to Total partner Africa Energy Corp.

The Luiperd prospect has been "de-risked" by the nearby Brulpadda discovery, where Total last year flagged potential resources of 1B boe and subsequent 3D seismic work has been completed, Africa Energy says.