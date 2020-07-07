Total eyes restart of South Africa offshore drilling
Total (TOT -1.4%) and its project partners say they plan to resume drilling at Block 11B/12B offshore South Africa in September, after the coronavirus delayed the exploration program by several months.
The Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible rig has departed Norway for South Africa to start a multi-well drilling program, according to Total partner Africa Energy Corp.
The Luiperd prospect has been "de-risked" by the nearby Brulpadda discovery, where Total last year flagged potential resources of 1B boe and subsequent 3D seismic work has been completed, Africa Energy says.
Total is operator of Block 11B/12B and owns a 45% stake, Qatar's state-owned QP holds 25%, Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ -1.0%) has a 20% interest, and Africa Energy owns 49% stake in South African consortium Main Street, which holds a 10% participating interest in Block 11B/12B.