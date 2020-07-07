Walmart (NYSE:WMT) shares are surging intraday, outperforming the main gauge after Recode reports, citing sources, that the retailer's same-day delivery service, dubbed an "Amazon Prime Killer" by some is due to launch in July.

The service, named Walmart+ is priced at $98 per year, which undercuts Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime at $119. It was originally supposed to launch earlier in the year.

The service will soon add video entertainment, and include other perks like discount on gas, product deals, reserved delivery and two-hour delivery offers.

This comes after reports in April that Walmart was to offer faster delivery service called "express," which was available for an extra $10, and the announcement that it was discontinuing its Jet.com brand.

The launch comes at a difficult time for discretionary spending, with millions of people unemployed. But Walmart may be feeling pressure to strike while the iron is hot in grocery delivery at a time demand from lockdown measure is meeting consolidation.

Just a day after confirming its acquisition of Postmates, Uber (NYSE:UBER) said it is launching in-app grocery delivery in test cities in Latin America and Canada, partnering with startup Conershop. The feature will be released in Dallas and Miami later this month.

Shares of Walmart are sitting flat year to date, but today's bounce brings them above the 200-day simple moving average of $119.28.