Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX +0.6% ) signs an agreement with Zai Lab (ZLAB +4.3% ) for Turning Point’s lead drug candidate, repotrectinib for lung cancer.

Under the terms of the agreement, Zai Lab will obtain exclusive rights to develop and promote repotrectinib in Greater China.

Turning Point will receive $25M upfront, with potential milestone payments of up to $151M, and royalties

Zai Lab anticipates opening additional sites for the TRIDENT-1 Phase 2 registrational study of repotrectinib currently active in 11 countries and enrolling patients with ROS1-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer and NTRK-positive solid tumors.

Repotrectinib, tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) is designed to target ROS1 and TRK A/B/C with potential to treat TKI-naïve or -pretreated patients.