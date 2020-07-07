More than 100 investors have expressed interest in Wirecard's (OTCPK:WRCDF +39.8% ) (OTCPK:WCAGY +37.7% ) core business and holdings, said the administrator of the collapsed German payment tech company in a statement.

The company filed for insolvency last month after disclosing a EUR 1.9B gap in its accounts that its auditor said was the result of global fraud.

The potential sale of Wirecard's North American assets is the farthest along, said administrator Michael Jaffe. Moelis & Co. has been hired to conduct a sale.

The process of selling Wirecard's international holdings and core business was also started, he said.

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing said the German bank is looking at the banking unit of Wirecard, and PagSeguro has reportedly offered R$400M to acquire the firm's Brazil operations.