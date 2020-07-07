Turning bullish after "6+ years of being cautious" on Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares, Needham upgrades the company from Underperform to Buy with a $55 price target.

Analyst N. Quinn Bolton sees computer vision design activity remaining robust despite the pandemic with AMBA facing a strong revenue ramp from three waves of CV wins.

AMBA's three CV wins include professional security cameras, which should drive CV to about 10% of total revenue in FY21.

Bolton lists the other waves as consumer security cameras, starting in CY21, and Auto applications, starting in CY22.