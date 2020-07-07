Thinly traded nano cap Annovis Bio (ANVS +77.3% ) jumps on a whopping 506x surge in volume in reaction to its announcement that it has secured IRB approval to proceed with a 15-site clinical trial evaluating lead drug ANVS401 in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's patients.

The stock was the top gainer in the U.S. earlier in the session, peaking at $10.25 ( +167% ) before retracing.

As all experienced biotech investors know, a huge price spike in a tiny stock usually presages an equity offering. At the end of March, the company had $11.2M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed ~$1M in Q1. A 15-site clinical trial, though, will be expensive.

The company raised $13.8M in its IPO earlier this year, including the full exercise of underwriters' over-allotment of 300K shares.