Auryn Resources (AUG +1.0% ) converts 2019 bridge loan into common shares, thereby leaving Auryn debt-free.

The Company will issue ~2M shares to the Lender at C$1.6/share

From the total, 1.875 M shares will be issued for $3M principal loan and 77,084 Shares will be for $123,334 of interest that accrued at a rate of 10% per annum up to the date of the loan amendment. The balance of the interest on the loan, that accrued at a rate of 5% per annum, will be paid to the Lender in cash.