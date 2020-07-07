In an unexpected development, Under Armour (UA, UAA) is shopping its MyFitnessPal app to potential buyers, according to The Information.

The company bought the app in 2015 for about $475M.

A deal would be considered a "striking turnabout" for Under Armour's much-hyped expansion into the digital arena and might give Nike (NKE -0.5% ) even more room to run free in the digital fitness category,

In Q1, Under Armour reported connected fitness revenue growth of 8.9% to $32.8M, compared to the overall 23% drop in revenue for the company.