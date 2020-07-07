Under Armour might sell its digital fitness app
|About: Under Armour, Inc. (UA)|By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
In an unexpected development, Under Armour (UA, UAA) is shopping its MyFitnessPal app to potential buyers, according to The Information.
The company bought the app in 2015 for about $475M.
A deal would be considered a "striking turnabout" for Under Armour's much-hyped expansion into the digital arena and might give Nike (NKE -0.5%) even more room to run free in the digital fitness category,
In Q1, Under Armour reported connected fitness revenue growth of 8.9% to $32.8M, compared to the overall 23% drop in revenue for the company.
