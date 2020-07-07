Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP +3.9% ) shoots higher after providing an update on its Bakken operations, saying basin fundamentals steadily improved during Q2 as pipeline and storage limitations were alleviated and WTI pricing and Bakken basis differentials stabilized.

Crestwood says Arrow averaged crude oil gathering volumes of 87K bbl/day, natural gas gathering volumes of 90M cf/day, water gathering volumes of 73K bbl/day and natural gas processing volumes of 87M cf/day, which the company says significantly exceeded its revised guidance issued in May, which assumed 50% of volumes on the system would be shut-in through July.

~90% of estimated available Arrow production currently is flowing, and Crestwood expects the system to return to 100% flow rates and its larger producer customers to bring back completion crews starting in Q3.

The Arrow gathering system currently connects to the Dakota Access Pipeline - which has been ordered shut by Aug. 5 by a U.S. District Court - as well as the Hiland and Tesoro pipelines, providing significant downstream delivery capacity for Arrow customers.

Crestwood also can transport Arrow crude volumes to its COLT Hub facility in North Dakota by pipeline or truck.