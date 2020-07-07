L'Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY +0.1% ) signs a long-term agreement with Steel Dynamics (STLD -1.1% ) in order to supply gaseous oxygen, nitrogen, and argon to the latter's new Texas based Electric Arc Furnace steel mill.

For the same, Air Liquide plans to invest $100M+ for installation of Air Separation Unit, with production capacity of +770 tons per day of oxygen, nitrogen and argon, on its Texas Gulf Coast pipeline network and thereby extending it to SDI’s site through a 45 km pipeline.

SDI's mill is expected to commence in 2021 with a capacity of 3M tons per year.

Air Liquide’s Smart Innovative Operations Center will support it's growth in the key industrial basin and leverage predictive analytics and digital technologies to optimize its operations and production units across U.S.