Citing positive industry checks, Rosenblatt raises its Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) target from $76 to $115.

Analyst Yun Kim says the checks shows increasing large deal activity but notes there wasn't much change in the overall IT spending environment.

Datadog is driven by the secular trends of cloud migration and cloud-security initiatives, which should help the company outpace the industry, writes Kim.

The firm does expect "the disparity between high spending priority initiatives and lower priority ones" to become larger in H2 and "well into next year."