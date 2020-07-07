CoreLogic (CLGX +1.7% ) could get a bid from Cannae (CNNE -1.2% )/Senator that's more in line with SunTrust's $75 price target for CLGX, SunTrust analyst Andrew Jeffrey wrote.

CLGX rejected the $65-per-share unsolicited bid that Cannae and Senator made late last month. That CLGX's stock closed above the offer price on the day the offer was made indicates that investors expect to get a higher bid.

Jeffrey, who rates the stock Buy, also notes that CLGX shares could rally "smartly" to reflect its guidance boost; in either case, he recommends investors add to CLGX exposure.

Using a 13x EBITDA multiple to management's CY2021 guidance, Jeffrey sees potential for CLGX reaching $80.

KBW analyst Bose George, who rates the stock Market Perform, isn't as convinced. The market may see the company's 4%-5% revenue growth rate target in 2021/22 as challenging, he writes.

CLGX stock price and volume over the past month: