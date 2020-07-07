Nikola (NKLA -11.1% ) is down sharply after a somewhat coolish appraisal arrives from RBC Capital Markets.

The firm starts off coverage with a Sector Perform rating and a price target of $46.

Analyst Joseph Spak calls the company more of a business plan at the moment, while noting that demand for zero-emission trucks is expected to grow down the road as government regulations, incentives and corporate sustainability goals factor in.

He notes that Nikola is difficult to value and can remain a story stock untethered to traditional valuation and fundamental metrics.

Nikola isn't widely covered on Wall Street, but Seeking Alpha authors are very bearish due to valuation concerns.