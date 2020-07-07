Seanergy Maritime (SHIP -5.4% ) agrees to acquire a 2005-built capesize vessel for $11.4M, taking advantage of a hot spot market with rates exceeding $30K/day.

The vessel, which has a cargo carrying capacity of ~177.5K dwt, which will increase the size of the company's fleet to 11 capesize vessels with an aggregate cargo capacity of more than 1.92M dwt.

"The acquisition was agreed at what we believe to be a historically low purchase price, which attests to our ability to identify and execute timely on unique market opportunities," the company says.

Seanergy shares have sunk ~60% since reporting a Q1 loss and plans to proceed with a 1-for-16 reverse stock split.