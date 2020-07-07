Blackstone's GSO seeks $7.5B for new mezzanine debt fund - Bloomberg
Jul. 07, 2020 1:01 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)BX, HLNEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Blackstone's (BX -2.4%) credit arm is seeking to raise as much as $7.5B for a new mezzanine credit fund, Bloomberg reports, citing a document from the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana pension fund.
- GSO Capital Partners' fund will focus on in investments in North America and Western Europe in companies with $500M-$5B in enterprise value.
- GSO sees an opportunity for more heavily structured investments as market volatility leads to a pull-back from unitranche investments.
- Alternative investment adviser Hamilton Lane (HLNE -0.6%) plans to commit up to $100M to the GSO fund on TRSL's behalf.
- Private equity firms have been on the hunt for opportunities in debt markets amid pandemic-induced market turmoil.