Blackstone's GSO seeks $7.5B for new mezzanine debt fund - Bloomberg

Jul. 07, 2020 1:01 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)BX, HLNEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Blackstone's (BX -2.4%) credit arm is seeking to raise as much as $7.5B for a new mezzanine credit fund, Bloomberg reports, citing a document from the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana pension fund.
  • GSO Capital Partners' fund will focus on in investments in North America and Western Europe in companies with $500M-$5B in enterprise value.
  • GSO sees an opportunity for more heavily structured investments as market volatility leads to a pull-back from unitranche investments.
  • Alternative investment adviser Hamilton Lane (HLNE -0.6%) plans to commit up to $100M to the GSO fund on TRSL's behalf.
  • Private equity firms have been on the hunt for opportunities in debt markets amid pandemic-induced market turmoil.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.