Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $208.1M (+49.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SMPL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.