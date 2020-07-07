Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.31 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.39B (-45.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BBBY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward.