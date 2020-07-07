EDP-Energias de Portugal (OTCPK:EDPFY) says CEO Antonio Mexia and renewable energy head João Manso Neto have been suspended as part of an investigation related to the alleged favoring of EDP which generated supposed benefits of €1.2B ($1.36B).

The pair have not been formally charged, and the investigating magistrate continues to examine evidence gathered by the public prosecutor before deciding if they should be sent for trial.

The company says CFO Miguel Stilwell de Andrade will serve as interim chief executive.

EDP says there is "no irregularity" in the matters under investigation, and the allegations "lack substance."