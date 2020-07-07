The European Commission approves Novartis' (NVS -0.4% ) once-daily Enerzair Breezhaler (indacaterol acetate, glycopyrronium bromide and mometasone furoate [IND/GLY/MF]) as a maintenance treatment of asthma in adult patients not adequately controlled with a maintenance combination of a long‑acting beta2‑agonist (LABA) and a high-dose of an inhaled corticosteroid who experienced one or more asthma exacerbations in the previous year.

The nod also includes an optional digital companion with sensor and app that provides inhalation confirmation, medication reminders and access to objective data to better support therapeutic decisions.