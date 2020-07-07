Aura Energy (OTC:AUEEF) has signed a C$4.5M (A$4.8M) funding term sheet for the creation of a joint venture vehicle (PubCo) with Chilean Metals (OTCPK:CMETF) for Aura’s gold, base- and battery-metal tenements in Mauritania.

Assuming Chilean Metals invests C$4.5M in cash into PubCo, Aura will own 50% of PubCo and Chilean will own 50%. Aura will also receive 1M shares in Chilean Metals as part of the transaction.

Chilean Metals may source the required funding from its own corporate sources or individual investors with the payment schedule by Chilean Metals into the new vehicle being C$1.5M to be paid before August 31, with additional payments in increments of C$1M due on January 30, 2021, June 1, 2021 and October 1, 2021, respectively.

Aura and Chilean Metals will seek to finalise a definitive agreement for the transaction no later than August 31.