The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau revokes the mandatory underwriting provision of the bureau's November 2017 "Payday, Vehicle Title, and Certain High-Cost Installment Loans" rule.

The action was disclosed in a broader document in which the CFPB said it ratified the large majority of the bureau's existing actions. The bureau issued the ratification after the Supreme Court's decision on Seila Law LLC v. CFPB.

"This ratification provides the public with certainty, by resolving any potential defect in the validity of these actions arising from Article II of the United States Constitution," the ratification document said.

On June 29, the Supreme Court ruled that the CFPB can continue to operate but only if its director can be removed "at will" by the president of the U.S.

In early 2019, the CFPB, by then run by Trump-appointed Kathleen Kraninger, took the stance that strict underwriting standards for small-dollar loans aren't necessary.

