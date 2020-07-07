FinCanna Capital (OTCQB:FNNZF +3.0% ) closes its convertible debenture financing for $2.5M.

The subscription price is $1,000 per Unit, and the Debentures will mature on February 8, 2023 and will bear interest at 12% per annum.

The Debenture is convertible into shares at C$0.15 per share. Subscribers for debentures will receive 5,000 share purchase warrants for each Unit of principal amount of Debenture. Each Warrant is exercisable at C$0.30.

FinCanna intends to use the net proceeds to fund ongoing working capital and general corporate purposes.