FinCanna Capital finalizes debt financing of $2.5M
|About: FinCanna Capital Corp. (FNNZF)|By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
FinCanna Capital (OTCQB:FNNZF +3.0%) closes its convertible debenture financing for $2.5M.
The subscription price is $1,000 per Unit, and the Debentures will mature on February 8, 2023 and will bear interest at 12% per annum.
The Debenture is convertible into shares at C$0.15 per share. Subscribers for debentures will receive 5,000 share purchase warrants for each Unit of principal amount of Debenture. Each Warrant is exercisable at C$0.30.
FinCanna intends to use the net proceeds to fund ongoing working capital and general corporate purposes.