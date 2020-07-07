In response to CoreLogic's (CLGX +1.9% ) rejection of their $65/share offer, Cannae Holdings (CNNE -1.4% ) and Senator Investment Group threatens to call a special meeting to replace the board as early as July 28th.

Says CLGX's board hired defense advisory firms weeks ago, refused to engage with Cannae/Senator, and adopted a so-called poison pill.

Still hopes to "engage constructively" with CLGX and is willing to sign an acquisition agreement with a "hell or high water" provision.

Disputes CLGX's concerns about regulatory issues and business overlaps resulting from the transaction.

"We thoroughly reviewed all potential regulatory and antitrust matters prior to making our proposal and determined that there are no material hurdles to our consummating a transaction," Cannae and Senator said.