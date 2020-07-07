Packaged food sales were strong for the 12-week tracking period that ended on June 27 per Nielsen data.

By categories, consumer demand for soup, cheese and processed meat saw big jumps, while candy and cereal sales were low.

Companies with a notable sales gains during the 12 weeks include Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) +160% Y/Y, Conagra (NYSE:CAG) +21%, Flower Foods (NYSE:FLO) +20%, Hormel (NYSE:HRL) +28%, Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) +27%, Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) +27% and McCormick (NYSE:MCK) +49%. Companies underperforming over the period included Bellring Brands (NYSE:BRBR) -8%, Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) -1.0% and J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) +5.4%. Most of those companies saw a deceleration in sales over the last four weeks, but the marks were still comfortably in positive territory.

"Overall while COVID-19 related restrictions keep sales growth elevated, trends continue to moderate on a weekly basis," notes Bank of America analyst Bryan Spillane on the sector.

The Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) has underperformed the S&P 500 Index, despite some strong returns from the packaged food constituents.