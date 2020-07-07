Led by strong grain demand, CN (CNI +0.1% ) reported moving 2.7M metric tonnes (MT) of Canadian grain in June, it's fourth consecutive month of record grain movement, compared to 2.44 MMT in previous record.

For 1H20, CN moved 15 MMT (vs. 13.9 MMT in 1H19) with 8.15 MMT moved in 2Q20 (vs. 7.4 MMT in 2Q19).

On a year-to-date basis, CN moved 26.9 MMT vs. 26.5 MMT set last crop year.

"Despite all the difficulties we faced earlier this year, we are confident that the high volume of shipments experienced in June will continue until the end of the crop year and that CN and our partners of the supply chain will continue to deliver for the grain industry," VP Bulk, Allen Foster commented.