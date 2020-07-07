Bank of America calls the FDA approval for Philip Morris International's (PM +2.1% ) IQOS Tobacco Heating System an important step forward in harm reduction.

The firm notes that IQOS is just the second product after Swedish Match's General Snus to ever be given a MRTP and the first product to receive exposure modification orders. PM must renew the initial order after 4 years.

"We view today’s ruling as an important step forward on the risk continuum that could give IQOS some advantage in aiding consumers to fully switch to IQOS from cigarettes or vapor products. Remember that today's order will also benefit Altria, which will be selling IQOS in the US. The FDA did stress however that these products are not considered safe or FDA approved."

BofA keeps a Buy rating on Philip Morris due to its attractive valuation, pricing power, IQOS' growth trajectory and the commitment to shareholder returns.