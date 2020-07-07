The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia denies an initial request by owners of the Dakota Access Pipeline that asked the court to reconsider its order to shut and empty the 570K bbl/day line by Aug. 5.

The group led by Energy Transfer (ET +3.6% ) says it will pursue a stay and expedited appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals to delay the process of shutting the pipeline.

Energy Transfer claims it could take three months to empty the pipeline, putting it in jeopardy of violating yesterday's court order.

Dakota Access will need to show that the order forcing the pipeline to shut was wrong and that it will cause significant financial harm to the company and other beneficiaries - "it's still a long shot," says James Coleman, a law professor at Southern Methodist University.

Analysts generally believe Energy Transfer and Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP -0.5% ) have the highest direct exposure to the DAPL shutdown, while ONEOK (OKE -0.4% ) could be affected through reduced Bakken natural gas liquids production.