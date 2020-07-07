The Washington Post obtained a memo from the Democratic National Committee that accuses Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) of "unkept promises" made after the 2016 election, including limiting hyperpartisan content and disinformation.

The DNC also says Facebook has "underdeveloped and unevenly applied policies" about incitement and voting-related content on its platform.

Key memo quote: "As the company makes new commitments in response to renewed public criticism, it is worth reviewing carefully how the company’s actions measure up to its words."

FB spokesman Andy Stone: "Since 2016, Facebook has worked to secure our platforms from interference, tripled the number of people working on safety and security, and added political advertising transparency and controls, all while fighting misinformation with the help of an unmatched global network of over 70 fact-checking organizations including 10 in the U.S.."

Facebook execs are meeting today with the heads of civil rights groups leading the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign, which led to a widespread ad boycott.

