Lagging cyclical stocks may lead in possible industrial-led expansion
This is a sample of exclusive content created for Premium and Pro subscribers. Feel free to share your comments below.
Even as some states grapple with Covid 19 outbreaks, there are signs that the US economic recovery may be gaining momentum.
A cyclical recovery is underway and may pick up steam into the summer according to an analysis of leading economic indicators by the Economic Cycle Research Institute.
A cyclical recovery could boost the lagging industrial sector, which is levered to purchasing and production.
The industrial sector has been among the worst performing so far this year - trailing behind only energy and financial services - suggesting there is room for upside in a cyclical expansion.
The Industrial Select SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) is off 14% YTD and the third worst performing US sector ETF according to the Seeking Alpha ETF tracker.
The top five holdings of the XLI ETF are Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON), Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX), and 3M C (NYSE:MMM).
But investors may also want to consider high quality individual names in the industrial sector in the event that a cyclical expansion accelerates.
We used the Seeking Alpha stock screening tool to identify the highest rated stocks in the industrial sector with a market cap of over $1B:
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdincs, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)
Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU)
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)
Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR)
FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)
AAWW, FDX, and DOOR were outperforming the S&P 500 on Tuesday afternoon.
Some high profile skeptics of the rally off March lows like "Bond King" Jeff Gundlach have pointed out that a handful of "Super 6" tech mega cap names have driven the majority of the market's gains. And indeed, a bet on massive government stimulus coupled with home bound consumers were central in the post Covid recovery.
But if the next leg higher is powered by a cyclical expansion like ECRI expects, then the industrial sector - and the highest quality names in it - could lead the way.