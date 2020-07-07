This is a sample of exclusive content created for Premium and Pro subscribers. Feel free to share your comments below.

Even as some states grapple with Covid 19 outbreaks, there are signs that the US economic recovery may be gaining momentum.

A cyclical recovery is underway and may pick up steam into the summer according to an analysis of leading economic indicators by the Economic Cycle Research Institute.

A cyclical recovery could boost the lagging industrial sector, which is levered to purchasing and production.

The industrial sector has been among the worst performing so far this year - trailing behind only energy and financial services - suggesting there is room for upside in a cyclical expansion.

The Industrial Select SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) is off 14% YTD and the third worst performing US sector ETF according to the Seeking Alpha ETF tracker.