The Treasury Department confirms that Delta Air Lines (DAL -4.4% ), United Airlines (UAL -6.7% ), JetBlue (JBLU -3.4% ), Southwest Airlines (LUV -3.2% ) and Alaska Air Group (ALK -2.0% ) have signed letters of intent on terms for federal coronavirus loans.

Last week, American Airlines (AAL -5.8% ), Frontier, Hawaiian Holdings (HA -3.3% ), SkyWest (SKYW -3.7% ) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE -4.4% ) all inked their loan agreements.

The CARES Act set aside $25B in total for loans to U.S. airlines outside the grands already awarded. None of the airlines are obligated to take loans just by signing the LOIs.

Earlier today, United warned on booking trends.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) is down more than 23% in the last month. It hit a high not seen since early March following the May employment report that showed a surprise gain in nonfarm payrolls.