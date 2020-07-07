Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -1.8% ) is considering a sale of its 211K bbl/day Convent, La., refinery, Reuters reports.

Shell executive VP of manufacturing Robin Mooldijk told employees in an internal message today that the sale of the refinery was under consideration, according to the report.

A potential sale also would include a products truck terminal, marine docks, the Sorrento salt cavern LPG storage and line history rights for the Bengal Pipeline, but would not include the company's other Louisiana refinery and chemical plant in Norco.

Separately, Shell reportedly restarted the reformer at its 227K bbl/day Norco refinery after a month-long overhaul, and the plant's hydrocracker restarted after tripping out of operation due to a brief furnace malfunction.

Last week, Shell said it would write down as much as $22B of assets in Q2, as oil products sales volumes likely will be cut to 3.5M-4.5M bbl/day from 6.6M in the year-ago quarter.