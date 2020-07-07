Last December, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) discovered a "sophisticated" phishing scheme designed to compromise Microsoft customer accounts.

The company blocked the activity and disabled the malicious app behind the attacks, which targeted customers in 62 countries. .

The attackers recently returned with COVID-19 lures, including information about pandemic-related bonuses. Users who clicked on the link were taken to a malicious web application.

Microsoft has now received a court order allowing the tech giant to seize control of the key web domains used in the attacks.

The company warns that users should remain on the lookout for illegitimate messages and enable two-factor authentication for added security.