Broadwind Energy (BWEN +17.8% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and $8 price target at Craig Hallum, which sees the company at the early stages of an inflection in its business with revenue/EBITDA growth, balance sheet improvement and a return to profitability in Q1 for the first time in three years.

The firm believes Broadwind is uniquely positioned as one of the few domestic wind tower suppliers set to capitalize on onshore wind market growth trends and offshore opportunities on the horizon.

With shares too cheap at below 5x EV/EBITDA, Craig Hallum's Eric Stine sees a path to $300M in revenue, $35M in EBITDA and $1.25 in EPS.

BWEN's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish or Very Bullish.