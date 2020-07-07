Bernstein forecasts Macau gross gaming revenue is down 91% so far this month as tight travel restrictions restrict traffic to the casino hub. Movement of people between Macau and Hong Kong is still subject ordinarily to a 14-day quarantine period in each direction and travel from Macau to Mainland China is also subject to a 14-day quarantine.

The firm isn't willing to put a number out for the full month due to all the uncertainty, but expects an improvement from the 97% Y/Y drop recorded in June.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).