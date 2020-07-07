White House seeks stimulus with $1T cap by August recess - Bloomberg

The Trump administration wants another coronavirus relief package with a price tag of no more than $1T before Congress leaves for its annual summer recess in early August, Bloomberg reports, citing a top aide to Vice President Mike Pence.

“I think we want to make sure that people that are still unemployed or hurting are protected but at the same time, we want to take into consideration the fact the economy is bouncing back and want to try to contain the amount of spending,” Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short said in an interview on Bloomberg Radio.

President Trump and senior White House officials have said they want a payroll tax cut, liability reform, tax incentives for businesses to adapt to the pandemic, and a potential back-to-work bonus.

Liability protections will be "essential" for employers to bring workers back and fully open the economy, Short said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the package could include another round of direct payments to individuals, noting that those hardest hit by the pandemic make about $40K or less per year and work in the hospitality industry.

Talks between the White House and legislators are expected to intensify later this month after the lawmakers return to Washington from the Independence Day holiday break.

The House is set to begin recess by Aug. 3, with the Senate's break starting a week later. McConnell has said he wants Congress to complete its work on the next coronavirus package by then.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.