Consumer Discretionary stocks have been underperforming the market today without an obvious new catalyst and a divergence within the sector may be coming more pronounced.

The broader market is lower today after the S&P gained 5.7% in the last five sessions. And unlike recent down days, the headlines haven’t been about the number of new COVID-19 cases or the rollback of economic opening plans.

But the performance of pandemic-sensitive stocks, which have struggled lately, indicates that investors are taking into account industries that may never completely recover rather than embracing the overall enthusiasm of a V-shaped recovery seen last month.

Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE:CCL), off 5.5% , and the rest of the cruise lines have settled into a tighter range after their spike following the big surprise in nonfarm payrolls, as have casinos.

In a note out today, Grant Thornton Chief Economist Diane Swonk ranked industries by risk using proprietary measures and work by Oxford Economics to identify those areas “most vulnerable to losses triggered by COVID-19”.

Unsurprisingly, Consumer Discretionary topped the list as riskiest, broken down into Leisure and Hospitality at No. 1 and Retail Trade at No. 2 (Finance and Miners rounding out the riskiest four).

“Most states are mandating restaurants to reopen at 25-50% capacity, while most restaurants need an average of 75% capacity to break even; that really means heavy crowds with big bar tabs to bolster margins Thursday through Saturday,” Swonk wrote.

While hitting the overall economy, the SPDR Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) is fairly well insulated against this trend. Most of the restaurant stocks in the sector, McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), Domino’s (NYSE:DPZ), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), can rely on drive-thru and delivery.

In retail, small businesses have been hardest hit, while anything to do with home delivery and cooking has fared much better, Swonk said.

“Bankruptcies of old-line department stores jumped, along with announcements of permanent store closings,” she added. “Efforts by the Federal Reserve to provide lifelines to 'fallen angels,' or firms that didn’t slip into junk bond status until after the crisis got underway, will only defer a portion of those restructurings.”

Falling in the middle of those are retailers like Gap (NYSE:GPS), prominent at the top and bottom of the sector in recent trading days. But Gap saw a second spike at the end of the month, which has separated it from similar companies like Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS).

On June 26, shares soared on a 10-year deal with Kanye West, leading the S&P 500 for the day. That caught the attention of the retail crowd as Robin Hood holdings jumped to more than 36K that day from 12K the day before. They now stand 90K, No. 80 on the leaderboard, indicating more big moves in the near term.