Gold futures (XAUUSD:CUR) finished at their highest settlement since September 2011, climbing back above $1,800/oz. to wrap up the session at the highest intraday level of $1,809.90.

Precious metals have benefited from safe haven appetite during the COVID-19 pandemic that has undermined global economic growth and sparked huge stimulus measures from central banks and governments, and environment that gold bulls believe will keep interest rates low and drive appetite for metals.

"There is no doubt that traders are pouring money in gold ETFs for the gold demand has strengthened due to virus concerns," says AvaTrade chief market analyst Naeem Aslam.

The World Gold Council reports gold-backed ETFs added 104 metric tons of the metal worth $5.6B in June, their seventh consecutive month of global positive flows, and added 734 mt to their holdings in H1 2020 – more than in any previous full year.

Gold broke above the $1,800 threshold for the first time since 2011 just a week ago.

ETFs: GLD, GDX, GDXJ, NUGT, JNUG, IAU, GGN, DUST, PHYS, JDST, UGLD, SGOL