Ahead of the Q2 earnings season, Goldman Sachs screened its list of Buy-rated stocks for ones that have underperformed the S&P 500 this year, trade with a market cap of over $5B and have an EPS estimate from Goldman that is higher than the consensus mark.

The 20 stocks making the cut are Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), Dover (NYSE:DOV), Honeywell (NYSE:HON), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), State Street (NYSE:STT), FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE), Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), Owen Corning (NYSE:OC), Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Eaton (NYSE:ETN), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Bunge (NYSE:BG), Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), United Rentals (NYSE:URI), Cigna (NYSE:CI), First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBHS) and Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Goldman recommends buying call options on those names ahead of earnings.

