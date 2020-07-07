Kimco Realty (KIM -5.3% ) prices $500M of 10-year green bonds at 210 basis points spread to the reference security, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Plans to use proceeds to finance or refinance completed, existing, or future eligible green projects.

Pending allocation of an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering, net proceeds will be used to repay borrowings outstanding under our term loan credit facility maturing in April 2021

An interesting item in the prospectus: Kimco expects to increase its allowance for doubtful accounts receivable by $45M-$55M, due to the negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

