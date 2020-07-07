Sunrun (RUN +23.9% ) surges to all-time highs after it agreed to acquire Vivint Solar (VSLR +38.4% ) in an all-stock deal valued at $3.2B including debt.

The combination forms a company that would overtake Tesla's (TSLA +1.4% ) residential solar business in scale: Last year Tesla accounted for 14% of all U.S. residential solar installations, while Sunrun and Vivint together accounted for 16%, according to UBS Research.

The immediate cost synergy the companies announced seems underwhelming at $90M/year, but the hope is that their larger scale eventually will help Sunrun tackle "soft costs" such as labor, permits and customer acquisition, writes Jinjoo Lee for WSJ's Heard On The Street.

Even as hardware costs for residential solar systems have declined over the years, the companies' overhead has remained flat, so soft costs accounted for 64% of residential solar overall costs as of Q1, up from 52% in 2014, according to Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association.