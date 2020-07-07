With anticipation for Apple's (AAPL +0.3% ) 5G iPhone launch driving most of the company's price target increases these days, Nomura analyst Jeffrey Kvaal remains firmly on the sidelines, saying the devices will "fall short of a supercycle."

Kvaal notes that Apple has prepared the supply chain for 80M iPhone 12 shipments in H2, at the bottom of the 80-85M iPhone 11s requested in last year's period.

Nomura calculates that Apple expects to ship 65-70M iPhone 12s in H2, depending on the launch timing.

The firm thinks the component ramp could be four to six weeks behind schedule, but Apple could "run the supply chain full tilt" to "shave weeks from the launch delay."

Nomura maintains a Neutral rating and $250 price target on Apple.

Related: Last week, a Nikkei report suggested that the 5G iPhone lineup is facing mass production delays of between four weeks and six months.