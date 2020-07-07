SQM (SQM -1.1% ) is reiterated with an Equal Weight rating but with an improved price target of $31 at Morgan Stanley, which says the stock likely will not outperform in 2020 due to low lithium prices in an oversupplied market.

SQM's contract to operate the Atacama salt flats ends in 2030 and depends on negotiations with the government to get a renewal, which will continue to weigh on valuation in 2020, Stanley analysts say.

SQM's consolidated earnings should start to increase again in Q2, driven by industrial chemical sales and other ex-lithium divisions, the firm also says.

SQM's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.