Market turns to defensive names as S&P ends near lows
The market finished near lows of the day as a late-session rally failed to materialize this time around.
The S&P 500 ended down 1.1%, the Dow finished off 1.5% and the Nasdaq fell 0.9%.
After starting the day lower, the broader market made a run into positive territory midday. But help from techs faded and the indexes fell steadily after that as risk-names weakened.
The SPDR S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) failed another test to push past 320.
Energy, down 3.2%, and Financials, off 1.3%, were the weakest sectors. Goldman and American Express lost 4%.
10 of 11 sectors were in red with only Consumer Staples higher, up 0.9%.
United Airlines, which sank 7.6%, led the airlines lower after warnings on recent booking trends.
Crude futures fell 0.7% ahead of inventory data tomorrow. The EIA is expected to report a drop of another 3.1M barrels for last week.
