Market turns to defensive names as S&P ends near lows

The market finished near lows of the day as a late-session rally failed to materialize this time around.

The S&P 500 ended down 1.1% , the Dow finished off 1.5% and the Nasdaq fell 0.9% .

After starting the day lower, the broader market made a run into positive territory midday. But help from techs faded and the indexes fell steadily after that as risk-names weakened.

The SPDR S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) failed another test to push past 320.

Energy, down 3.2% , and Financials, off 1.3% , were the weakest sectors. Goldman and American Express lost 4% .

10 of 11 sectors were in red with only Consumer Staples higher, up 0.9% .

United Airlines, which sank 7.6% , led the airlines lower after warnings on recent booking trends.