With TikTok facing a potential U.S. ban, BofA raises Snap's (NYSE:SNAP) price target from $24 to $28.50 while maintaining a Buy rating.

Analyst Justin Post says TikTok's popularity has been one of the largest investor concerns about Snap, which has a demographic overlap.

The analyst says a ban would ease the competitive pressure on ad CPMs, or charges per 1,000 impressions.

Snap shares closed today up 5.9% to $24.81.

Previously: TikTok pulls out of Hong Kong, may be banned in U.S. (Jul. 07 2020)