Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA -0.3% ) appointed industry veteran Thomas M. Soloway, currently serving as EVP and COO of Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD), to its board of directors, effective July 2, 2020.

Prior to joining Audentes, Mr. Soloway served as Senior VP and CFO of Ascendis Pharma (ASND -2.7% ).

The company believes that Mr. Soloway brings a relevant and valuable perspective to Satsuma as it advances through Phase 3 development and prepares to commercialize its lead asset, STS101, being developed for the acute treatment of migraine.