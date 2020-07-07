Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) reports a 62% drop in revenue during FQ2 as its quarter almost perfectly lined up with the period of national retail shutdowns.

The company did get a boost from a 25% increase in e-commerce sales during the quarter.

Adjusted gross margin was down 180 bps to 51.5% of sales, primarily reflecting lower wholesale gross margins, due to a higher proportion of Europe's sales in lower margin markets and channels, which was partially offset by the benefit of price increases.

Levi Strauss says it made the difficult decision to reduce its non-retail, non-manufacturing workforce by about 700 positions. The move is expected to generate annualized savings of $100M.

Looking ahead, the company is fairly optimistic. "The pandemic is accelerating retail landscape shifts and consumer behavior in ways that play to the strength of the Levi’s brand," updates CEO Chip Bergh. He says Levi Strauss is doubling down on its digital transformation.

Shares of Levi Strauss are up 0.94% AH to $14.00.

Previously: Levi Strauss EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (July 7)