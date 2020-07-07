Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) says CEO Brenton Hatch will become Executive Chairman for one year through the end of June 2021, then become a Special Advisor for an additional year.

Current CFO Ryan Oviatt and Chief Business Development Officer Cameron Tidball are promoted as Co-CEOs and Co-President.

Hatch served more than 18 years as CEO after co-founding Profire in 2002.

Oviatt joined Profire as CFO in 2015 after spending time at Rio Tinto and Ernst & Young, while Tidball joined the company in 2010 and was named Chief Business Development Officer in 2018.