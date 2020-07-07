Profire Energy's Hatch to become Chairman, depart as CEO
|About: Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE)|By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) says CEO Brenton Hatch will become Executive Chairman for one year through the end of June 2021, then become a Special Advisor for an additional year.
Current CFO Ryan Oviatt and Chief Business Development Officer Cameron Tidball are promoted as Co-CEOs and Co-President.
Hatch served more than 18 years as CEO after co-founding Profire in 2002.
Oviatt joined Profire as CFO in 2015 after spending time at Rio Tinto and Ernst & Young, while Tidball joined the company in 2010 and was named Chief Business Development Officer in 2018.