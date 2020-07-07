More fiscal support is needed to aid economic recovery, Mester says

Legislators should provide more fiscal aid to individuals, businesses, and state and local governments to help mitigate the economic damage from COVID-19, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said in an interview on CNBC.

Without the added fiscal support, "things won't come back as well as they could," she said.

She also said she sees a "leveling off" of economic activity in her district, likely due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in many parts of the country, similar to comments made by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic today.

"It makes people more cautious," she said, adding that people are going to stay home if they fear for their safety.

As for further monetary policy, "further actions that we might take later on really depend on what the economy looks like the rest of the summer and into the fall," Mester said.

Anticipates the Fed will keep a very accommodative monetary policy for "quite some time."

