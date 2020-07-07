RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) received a confirmation that NYSE will apply to SEC to delist the company's common stock.

Trading was suspended on July 6 as the company's average market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading-day period was less than $50M and its stockholders’ equity was less than $50M.

The Company has experienced substantial and recurring losses from operations and has been considering available options including restructuring its obligations or seeking protection under the bankruptcy laws.

