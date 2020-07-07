First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) enters an agreement to issue $300M of fixed rate senior unsecured notes in a private placement offering with a weighted average interest rate of 2.81%.

The notes are comprised of two tranches: $100M of 2.74% series F guaranteed senior notes with a 10-year term and $200M of 2.84% Series G guaranteed senior notes with a 12-year term.

Expects offering to close on Sept. 17, 2020.

Expects to use proceeds for for general corporate purposes including repayment of borrowings on our unsecured line of credit and new investment.

"This $300M private placement will further lower our borrowing costs and extend and ladder our maturities," said CFO Scott Musil.